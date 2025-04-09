President Rumen Radev: Tariffs are rocking markets, Europe should respond with unity

Economy, defence and energy security - policies in these key sectors were discussed by President Rumen Radev at the Delphi Economic Forum on April 9.

On the day the tariffs imposed by the United States on several countries around the world, including the EU, come into effect, the President emphasised that the dynamics of geopolitical processes are rapidly increasing. He added that the new large-scale tariffs are already shaking the markets.

President Rumen Radev outlined the challenges facing European economy, defence, and energy security. Against this backdrop, there was good news for Bulgaria. The country has already completed 11 out of 25 planned reviews in various economic areas as part of its accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and is working towards successfully completing the remaining ones by the end of the year.