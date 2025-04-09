Senior officials at Road Infrastructure Agency step down after fatal traffic accident in which 12-year-old gilr died

Two resignations of senior officials at the Road Infrastructure Agency were requested today, April 9, by Regional Minister Ivan Ivanov and received.

The head of the Road Infratructure Agency will retain his position despite protests calling for his replacement. The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of the Interior to tighten control and penalties on the roads before Easter.

The resignations came after today's meeting of the Council of Ministers, during which Minister Ivanov requested the dismissal of the director of "Road Infrastructure Maintenance" at the Agency, as well as the head of the "Investment and Repair Works" department at the Regional Road Administration in Pleven.

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: "The grounds for this came from the preliminary results of the inspection I ordered last week, which point to delays and weaknesses in the work. These are people who are directly involved in the complaints as well as the organization and deadlines of the work."

There was also a reaction from the father of the 12 year-old victim of the fatal accident, Nikolay Popov. He wrote that the dismissed official from the road agency in Sofia, Daniel Ivanichkov, is primarily to blame for the tragedy involving his daughter Siyana, as well as for many serious road accidents in the country. According to Popov, Ivanichkov is referred to as "The Piggy Bank."

The Minister of Regional Development noted that work is already underway on 36 hazardous sections throughout the country. A major renovation will take place on the problematic road between Lukovit and Pleven, which will begin in mid-summer, when the Merdza-Botevgrad road and the new section of the Hemus motorway will be opened to divert traffic. The project for the major overhaul of the section where Siyana died is ready, despite the fact that the contractors have not been paid.

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: "Almost all, if not all, construction companies working on the national road network have not been paid. And to remind you, there was a deficit from last year, which we must settle, amounting to nearly one billion BGN. This was the reason for the increase in toll fees, and I expect understanding from everyone, including the carriers, as their criticisms are justified."

Regarding the upcoming Easter holidays next week, the Prime Minister has ordered full control of traffic by the Ministry of the Interior.

"Traffic will increase. I want the available personnel to be on standby and create the necessary respect among the road users. Full control is needed, people must travel securely and safely, including transit traffic. We will not allow political intentions to be hindered by expert considerations."

The Prime Minister ordered that alcohol, drugs and high speeds be the focus of checks.