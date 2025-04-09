Truck driver who caused the accident in which 12-year-old Siyana died was driving at excessive speed

The truck driver who caused the accident in which 12-year-old Siyana lost her life was driving at excessive speed, BNT learned. According to preliminary data, this is one of the reasons he lost control in the turn and veered into the opposite lane, where he collided head-on with the car driven by the grandfather of the deceased girl.

An analysis of the data from the investigations indicates that another possible reason for losing control of the steering of the truck was the numerous uneven patches on the road, starting at a considerable distance before the curve and continuing through it. Additional factors contributing to the loss of stability include the many patches with varying relief and different asphalt mixtures.

Preliminary data also indicate a highly polished worn surface layer of the asphalt and reduced coefficient of traction.

According to BNT sources, prosecutors from the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office and investigators have discussed splitting the investigation into two parts.

One part will focus on the violations of the driver, who was driving the truck at excessive speed, entered the opposite lane, and collided head-on with the car, causing one death and seriously injuring the driver of the car.

The second investigation will target officials responsible for neglecting road maintenance.

The team of investigators and prosecutors has decided that this way, the investigations will proceed more quickly and avoid delays similar to those experienced in the investigation of the Svoge crash.