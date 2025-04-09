БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Urgent measures: Maximum speed limit on motorways in Bulgaria to be reduced to 130 km/h

This was decided at first reading by the Transport Committee in the Parliament

спешни мерки намаляват 130 максималната скорост магистралите нас

The maximum speed limit on motorways in Bulgaria will be reduced to 130 kilometres per hour. This decision was made at first reading by the parliamentary transport committee on April 9.

Cameras from the toll system, as well as municipal cameras, will be used to detect and penalise speeding drivers.

Senior officials at Road Infrastructure Agency step down after fatal traffic accident in which 12-year-old gilr died

Some of the proposals include higher fines and even the revocation of driving licenses for motorists who exceed the speed limit by more than 50 kilometres per hour.

Regulations will also be introduced for measuring and sanctioning average speed violations. This method will first be implemented on motorways.

