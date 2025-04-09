Urgent measures: Maximum speed limit on motorways in Bulgaria to be reduced to 130 km/h

The maximum speed limit on motorways in Bulgaria will be reduced to 130 kilometres per hour. This decision was made at first reading by the parliamentary transport committee on April 9.

Cameras from the toll system, as well as municipal cameras, will be used to detect and penalise speeding drivers.

Some of the proposals include higher fines and even the revocation of driving licenses for motorists who exceed the speed limit by more than 50 kilometres per hour.

Regulations will also be introduced for measuring and sanctioning average speed violations. This method will first be implemented on motorways.