Bulgaria and Greece share a common mission to strengthen stability in the Balkans, the Presidents of the two countries said

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Румен Радев - Константинос Тасулас
Снимка: БТА

In recent years, Bulgaria and Greece have elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level in terms of energy and infrastructure connectivity. This was the shared position of the presidents of both countries, Rumen Radev and Konstantinos Tasoulas, who held a meeting today, April 9, within the framework of the Delphi Economic Forum.

Radev and Tasoulas noted that the two countries share a common mission to strengthen stability in the Balkans and boost their economic development.

President Tasoulas highlighted the importance of the project for the construction of a multimodal transport corridor connecting Greek ports in the Aegean Sea with the Bulgarian ports of Burgas, Varna and Ruse. In this context, President Radev expressed Bulgaria's interest in participating in the management of the ports in Alexandroupolis and Kavala.

Bulgaria and Greece today are an example of a strategic partnership that can serve as a model for the development of our neighbours in the Balkans, Rumen Radev stressed. The Bulgarian Head of State expressed his gratitude to his Greek counterpart for the support provided for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen land area, stressing that this, in turn, would contribute to the subsequent increase in the exchange of people, goods, and services.

Rumen Radev further noted that the two countries have reached such a level in their bilateral partnership that opens up qualitatively new opportunities, such as expanding the infrastructure for the transmission of energy resources from south to north, as well as the joint construction of large data centers and gigafactories for artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, Konstantinos Tasoulas underscored the significance for Greece of achieving a bilateral agreement regarding the waters of the Arda River, in connection with the upcoming irrigation season in Greece. President Radev expressed Bulgaria's readiness to approach this issue constructively, in the spirit of the strategic relations between the two countries and with respect for their mutual interests.

