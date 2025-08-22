Crash between Lorry and Car Blocks Exit from Montana Towards Vratsa

A lorry and a car collided on the E79 near the exit of Montana in the direction of Vratsa, blocking traffic in both directions in the area of the former “Kamgarna” factory.

The accident occurred about late in the afternoon on August 22. Long traffic jams have formed in both directions.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed to BNT that a woman travelling in the car was injured in the crash.

“The injured woman has been transported to a medical facility for examination,” the ministry’s press office said, adding that the road will remain closed until her condition is fully assessed.