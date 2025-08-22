Hurricane-Force Winds Cause Damage in Montana

Hurricane-force winds swept through the town of Montana, causing significant damage on August 22.

A tree branch fell onto a car in the town centre, while tables, chairs, and umbrellas from several cafés and restaurants were blown across the pavements. Fire services confirmed that they received multiple reports of damage.

The strong winds, accompanied by light rain and thunderstorms, are continuing at the moment.

Currently, there are no reports of road closures or power outages in the area.

Assessments of the full extent of the damage are still underway.