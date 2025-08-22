БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Plovdiv Mayor Calls for Suspension of Incineration of Animals Infected with Sheep and Goat Pox

The Mayor of Plovdiv, Kostadin Dimitrov, has urged veterinary authorities to halt the incineration of animals infected with sheep and goat pox within the municipality.

All Animals Culled Due to Sheep Pox in Plovdiv Region to Be Incinerated by Friday

Despite assurances from experts that the technology is entirely safe for both people and the environment, Dimitrov appealed at a meeting of the District Epizootic Commission on August 22 for alternative sites to be found outside populated areas, where there is not such a high concentration of residents.

District authorities stated that mayors of local municipalities must propose suitable sites for the temporary installation of mobile incinerators, so that they can be deployed when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Plovdiv reported a decline in the number of new sheep and goat pox outbreaks, suggesting that the epidemic is beginning to subside.

So far, 11,000 animals have been culled across the region, with a further 500 still awaiting euthanasia.

