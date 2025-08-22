All Animals Culled Due to Sheep Pox in Plovdiv Region to Be Incinerated by Friday

By Friday, all animals culled in Plovdiv district due to an outbreak of sheep pox will be destroyed in an incinerator. The assurance came from Dr Chavdar Chavdarov, Director of the Regional Food Safety Directorate – Plovdiv, following the circulation of images showing piles of animal carcasses near the site of the former rendering plant on 'Rogoshko Shose' Street.

BNT has also obtained the footage but will not publish it due to its sensitive nature. Dr Chavdarov stressed that all biosafety and disinfection measures have been strictly observed, and that the incinerator is operating within its set capacity. The site itself, he noted, has been designated specifically to eliminate the risk of an environmental hazard.

“When we carry out depopulation of a livestock holding, we are obliged to transport every single animal that has been culled. The incinerator runs on a continuous basis, but it must be reloaded at regular intervals. That is why the animals are delivered for burning in batches. It is normal for a certain number of animals to accumulate on the site. As can be seen in the footage, they are covered with hydrated lime and disinfectant solution, which ensures there is no risk either for the immediate environment, the city of Plovdiv, or nearby settlements,” Dr Chavdarov explained.

Access to the site is restricted by police. According to Dr Chavdarov, burning the carcasses in mobile incinerators is the most environmentally sound and hygienic method of disposing of infected livestock. He recalled that the initial approach had been to bury the animals, but this led to public unrest.

Plovdiv district currently has the highest number of sheep pox outbreaks in Bulgaria, affecting both sheep and goats.