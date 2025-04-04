БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Myara poll: Generations in Bulgaria have different attitudes towards artificial Intelligence

More than 42% of Bulgarians accept the development of artificial intelligence with concern

More than 42% of Bulgarians accept the development of artificial intelligence with concern, according to a quick survey on the topic by the Myara ;polling agency. "I am not familiar with this issue" was the response of 37% of those surveyed, 2.1% did not answer, while 18.7% welcomed the development of artificial intelligence with enthusiasm.

The data comes from an independent telephone survey by the sociological agency "Myara," conducted between March 14 and 18, 2025, among 801 adult Bulgarian citizens. The maximum standard deviation is ±3.5% for 50% shares. 1% of the sample represents approximately 54,000 people.

The data is not surprising given the age structure of our society, which is increasingly weighted towards older age groups, comment sociologists.

At the same time, among those aged 30-44, for example, the share of those welcoming the development of artificial intelligence with enthusiasm rises to nearly one-third, while concern also decreases to similar levels, although it still remains slightly higher than enthusiasm. This age group is also the most represented among those claiming to have actually used artificial intelligence – 31.4% of respondents. More than 68% say they have not used artificial intelligence.

The analysis of "Myara" shows that the data probably also contain a certain proportion of insincere answers, but they give a relatively good indication, insofar as applications with artificial intelligence are already popular in phones, cars, etc. Of course, among those who declared that they had used artificial intelligence, it is mainly the young and active age group - people who predominantly live in the capital and other larger cities.

For 54.2% of respondents, artificial intelligence is more likely to lead to job losses, while 21.1% see it as an opportunity for relief, 20.1% admit they are not sufficiently informed about the issue, and nearly 5% could not determine.

Among those aged 18-29 and 30-44, for example, the share of optimists approaches nearly 30%, which once again shows that the attitudes toward the topic are logically dependent on the generation, according to Myira's conclusions.

