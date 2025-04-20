Christ is Risen! It's Easter!

Christ is risen! It is Easter - the feast of feasts.

We celebrate the miracle of the Resurrection of the Son of God - Jesus Christ.

On this Day of Resurrection, we glorify the victory of Life, proclaimed Patriarch Daniil in his Easter message. The spiritual father of the nation emphasised that our crucified and risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is a witness of joy, faith, and hope.

"Christ is risen from the dead, trampling down death by death, and upon those in the tombs bestowing life," resounds in churches across the country.

At the break of dawn, the Myrrh-bearing Women came to Christ’s tomb with fragrant spices to anoint His body. Instead, they found the stone rolled away, and an angel who asked:"Why do you seek the Living among the dead? He who dwells in eternal light? Behold the burial cloths! Run and tell the world that the Lord is risen, having conquered death, for He is the Son of God who saves humankind.

"It is the Day of Resurrection—let us shine forth in celebration! This is the Lord’s Passover! From death to life, from earth to heaven, Christ our God has brought us, as we sing the hymn of victory. Christ is risen from the dead! Let us purify our senses, that we may behold Christ’s radiant Resurrection and clearly hear the joyous call: Rejoice!" reads the Paschal Canon for the feast.

Let the Resurrection of Christ awaken within our hearts the brightest of virtues: faith, hope, love, repentance, mercy, humility, and kindness.

We wish you a joyful and blessed Easter!