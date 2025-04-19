Holy Saturday: the last day of Holy Week before Easter

On April 19, 2025, Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks Holy Saturday. It is the last day of the Holy Week and commemorates the day that Jesus Christ's body lay in his tomb prior to his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil celebrated the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at St. Nedelya cathedral. This evening, he will also lead the festive Easter services at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, beginning at 11:30 PM.

Prior to the service, a flame from the Holy Fire, preserved in the Synodal Chapel, will be brought to the cathedral’s altar in a solemn procession. From there, His Holiness will emerge with lit candles, and the sacred hymns will call upon the faithful to receive the “Light from the Unwaning Light” and to glorify the Resurrected Christ. The Easter Vigil will continue with Paschal Matins and the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy.

Services take place in all churches and monasteries across the country all day long.

At midnight on the Saturday before Easter Sunday, people gather at the church and usually take Easter eggs and breads to be blessed by the priests.

The priest announces three times ‘Christ is Risen!’ and the congregation replies ‘Indeed he has risen’’. After a special sequence of services, the clergy blesses the breads and eggs brought by the people.

Earlier today, in remembrance of Christ’s burial and His descent into Hades, the Church recalls how He preached there the victory over death, delivering the souls who had awaited Him in faith.

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) will broadcast the Patriarchal Easter service live from St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral starting at 11:30 PM.