Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington.

Condolences to the families of the deceaseds in the tragic accident between passenger aircraft and Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. Bulgaria remains close to the American people at this time of sorrow.

- Rossen Jeliazkov (@R_ZhelyazkovPM) January 30, 2025

The bodies of at least 28 victims have been found following the crash between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter in Washington. According to U.S. authorities, no survivors are expected.

