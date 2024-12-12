НОВИНИ
Bulgaria becomes full memebr of Schengen zone - comments from the National Assembly

18:32, 12.12.2024
The MPs in Bulgaria's Parlaiment commented on the EU Council's decision to abolish the checks at the Schengen land borders of Bulgaria and Romania as of 1 January next year.

"This is a great success for Bulgaria. It is a success that has been awaited for many years and a decision that corrects a long-standing injustice towards our country", said Georg Georgiev from GERB-UDF.

He said that the benefits are economic, political and proof that our country has long met all the Schengen criteria.

"We expect great benefits for transport, for tourism. Many new avenues will be opened for business," he added.

Georgiev stressed that this is an investment in the security of our country.

According to Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), "Bulgaria's humiliation from joining Schengen is becoming a huge threat":

"Because in reality Bulgaria is threatened with becoming the biggest refugee camp in Europe, and maybe this is exactly the reason why our country was admitted into Schengen," Kostadinov said in a declaration from the rostrum.

Today all Bulgarians can congratulate themselves for achieving one of the most expected and important national goals, said We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Co-Chair, Nikolay Denkov.

"Today the whole European family united in its recognition that Bulgaria is its full part in every respect. This is a hard-won political victory".

In his words, the first decisive steps to fight corruption and the country's bid for accession to Schengen were taken by the Petkov cabinet:

"In 2022, Bulgaria has voluntarily set anti-corruption measures and reforms in the national Recovery and Resilience Plan as a condition for receiving EU funds. To make sure that progress in this direction will be made, regardless of which government is in office. It was then that former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signalled that his country could open Bulgaria's door to Schengen if we continued on this path."

With this decision of the EU Council a chance is given for a new beginning in Bulgaria's European path, MRF - New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski wrote in a position to the media.

"Bulgaria's full membership in Schengen is already a fact! After today's decision, our country is in the zone of free movement across the internal borders of the European Union. Congratulations to all the governments and politicians with whom we have worked together so that our country can take its deserved place in defending the European security zone to which it belongs in terms of civilisation and values!"

Membership in Schengen is a well-deserved success for Bulgaria and a lesson in national unity, Atanas Zafirov, chairman of BSP - United Left, wrote in a press release.

"Bulgaria was accepted into Schengen because of the efforts of many people and governments who, despite the political storms, defended this national cause and managed to achieve it. Thus, a long-standing injustice was erased. This is a new opportunity for the Bulgarian economy, a chance for better development of our country, and a sign that the national unity behind great causes really works," said Atanas Zafirov.

According to "There is Such a People" (TISP), accesion to Schengen was delayed. They have also criticized WCC-DB (We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria).

“The previous ‘Denkov’ cabinet accepted certain conditions as part of our accession to Schengen, which have nothing to do with Schengen’s actual requirements. I’m referring to the uncontrolled return of migrants to the first country where they were registered, which would pose a problem for our country if implemented,” said Toshko Yordanov from TISP.

The party Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) also expressed concerns that the reception is a consequence of the war in Syria and the expected migrant pressure on the EU.

“Of course, it is the outcome of well-deserved, long-standing efforts. But in this particular historical moment, we are extremely worried that it might be driven by the war in Syria, and whether someone is rushing to accept us so that we become a real migrant hub,” commented Radostin Vasilev from MECh.

