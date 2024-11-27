Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic

Bulgaria continues to have the highest mortality rate in the European Union, according to data from the 2023 annual report on the state pf health, which was approved by the caretaker government.

The average life expectancy in Bulgaria has begun to rise, reaching 73.5 years, but it remains below the EU average of 81.5 years. The report also notes a 1% increase in the birth rate over the past year. The general birth rate coefficient (8.9‰) exceeds the EU average (8.2‰).

Infant mortality in Bulgaria (4.9‰) is higher than the EU average (3.2‰).

In 2023, the overall mortality rate decreased to 15.7 per 1,000 people, but Bulgaria still has the highest mortality rate within the EU.

Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory illnesses remain the leading causes of death, contributing to the persistently high mortality rate.

Breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers are the most common types.

The report concludes that the overall health of the nation cannot yet be rated highly.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News