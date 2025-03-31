Chief state health inspector: The decision to receive meningococcal vaccine is a matter of personal judgment and choice.

The chief state health inspector, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, stated in an interview that it is very difficult to recommend the meningococcal vaccine. He emphasised that everyone must make their own decision. From a public health perspective, it’s hard to argue that a disease with only 8-12 cases per year is a significant issue for public health. However, when the disease occurs in a particularly severe form, especially if it leads to the death of a child, it clearly concerns society, and this cannot be ignored.

The Health Ministry will also talk to the company importing the second vaccine against meningococcal infection, as currently, there is only one available in the country. These talks are expected to start this week.

Kunchev noted the challenge posed by the existence of 12 different strains of the bacteria, although only 5-6 of them are primarily responsible for the diseases. These strains vary in prevalence across different countries, which makes tackling the issue even more complicated.

He stressed that the decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Regarding the disease, Kunchev mentioned that it has a characteristic seasonality and that we are currently in the period when it is most common. Unfortunately, there are several severe cases each year.

He added that some individuals, especially in certain groups, carry the bacteria in their nose without symptoms, and in a small number of cases, the bacteria can cause serious health issues, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.

"In some collectives up to 20% carry the bacterium in their nose. So it's not a question of whether we meet it or not, we meet it. And in the vast majority of cases it doesn't cause anything. We're just carriers. In some 9 - 10% it causes mild manifestations that nobody pays attention to. Not going to the doctor, not getting tested. And in the very few people who have a collapse of the immune system, it leads to these most severe manifestations of the disease."

It makes no sense to make this vaccine mandatory, Kunchev said, adding that all children should not be vaccinated just because of five cases.

As the most important topic, Assoc. Angel Kunchev pointed to the immunization calendar as the most important issue because it is one of the "most important features of a public health system." He adds that any drop in immunisation coverage leads to problems - epidemics and affecting many children.

"Developing it is one of the most important tasks of any health service. It has to be acceptably conservative. We cannot keep changing everything every two months. However, new medicines are coming out, and science is developing. And everything that has been used around the world, our children should have access to it as well," added the Chief State Health Inspector.

It's time to think about the varicella vaccine as part of as part of the immunization schedule, the state's chief health inspector added.