Vaccination against meningococcal infections begins

Regional health inspectorates in Bulgaria start administering vaccines against meningococcal infections. To do so, those interested must first purchase the vaccine from a pharmacy, the Ministry of Health explains.

Vaccination in this country against the dangerous disease has been recommended for 20 years, health authorities say.

In recent days, cases of meningococcal infection have been registered in Sofia, Plovdiv and Yambol. a 13-year-old boy from the capital continues to be treated for the disease at the children's hospital. A two-month-old baby from Plovdiv remains under medical observation. Unfortunately, the disease claimed the life of an 11-month-old baby from Sofia and a 27-year-old man from Yambol.

