Времето през април: От -3° до 33°
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Запали се сметището край великотърновското село Шереметя...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Кирил Петков с още едно обвинение по разследване за принуда
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
"Превърнах се в убиец на дете, без да съм...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По 50 лв. за Великден ще получат 687 000 пенсионери
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
7,7 по Рихтер в Мианма: Властите в Тайланд обявиха...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
"Европа и лидерите ѝ мълчат": Протестиращи в...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Какви са симптомите и как да се предпазим от...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.

Infectious disease experts and doctors urge for meningococcal meningitis vaccine to be made recommended

Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
менингита инфекционисти лекари призоваха ваксината стане препоръчителна
Снимка: илюстративна

Infectious disease specialists and general practitioners have urged that the meningococcal meningitis vaccine be made recommended and covered by the state. The experts also recommend seeking timely medical assistance from general practitioners. It was due to a delayed diagnosis that a 27-year-old man from a village in the Yambol district died last month in Plovdiv. Currently, a two-month-old baby is being treated at the "St. George" University Hospital, where the severe infection has been confirmed.

The infant is in good general condition and has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic. The relatives of the child are also set to undergo testing.

"The child was admitted on Saturday to the pediatric clinic of St. George University Hospital, and during the process of clarifying the diagnosis and condition, the colleagues suspected a possible meningial infection, which was confirmed. As a result, since Wednesday evening, the baby has been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Clinic," explained Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv.

The infection is transmitted through airborne droplets, and its symptoms resemble those of the flu.

"There will be a sore throat, fever, muscle and joint pain – these are the initial symptoms. It begins like any respiratory infection. However, when it crosses the barrier, enters the bloodstream, and reaches the brain membranes, the symptoms of meningitis develop, including headache and vomiting," explained Dr. Gergana Nikolova, a general practitioner.

In Bulgaria, vaccines for meningococcal infection are purchased by the patient.

"Parents have to pay 100 BGN per vial to administer the vaccine, which creates a barrier. We (the country) allocate 20 million BGN for antibiotics, but we fail to allocate 2 million BGN for vaccines to protect our children," said Dr. Gergana Nikolova.

"It would be appropriate, as in other countries where vaccination against meningococcal infections is provided for free, for Bulgaria to also provide easier access to vaccines for life-threatening diseases," said Associate Professor Dr. Kristiana Batzelova, an epidemiologist.

According to the doctors, there is no immediate cause for concern, as no epidemic outbreaks have been observed. However, the situation is still being closely monitored.

