After the death of a baby from meningococcal infection: Health Ministry reports 8 cases since the beginning of the year

Every year, isolated cases of meningococcal infection are reported in Bulgaria, the press centre of the Ministry of Health said on March 27.

Invasive meningococcal disease is an illness characterised by seasonal outbreaks in the autumn and winter months, with isolated cases being reported every year in the country.

The disease is subject to mandatory reporting and registration. Since the beginning of this year, 8 cases of invasive meningococcal disease have been registered in the country, affecting individuals from different age groups, with the leading causes being meningitis or sepsis. In previous years, the average number of cases has been 3-4 per year, while in 2019, there were 11 cases.

All current cases have been investigated, and they involve individuals from different regions of the country, with no epidemiological link between them. Four of the affected individuals are school-age children, and measures have been taken for the contacts – monitoring and quarantine. Consultations have also been conducted with an infectious disease specialist.

On March 25, 2025, the Ministry of Health was notified by Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov, Director of the "Prof. Ivan Mitev" Specialised Hospital for Children's Diseases, about a case involving an 11-month-old baby suspected of having a fulminant meningococcal infection, which led to sepsis and multiple organ failure. Despite urgent resuscitation efforts, the case resulted in death. Additionally, a case of meningococcal infection was reported in a 13-year-old child in a critical condition.

The Executive Agency for Medical Supervision is conducting an investigation at the medical facility. The Sofia city Regional Health Inspectorate and the Regional Health Inspectorate of Sofia district have been informed of the cases and have promptly carried out epidemiological investigations.

Timely diagnosis is crucial in such cases. In this regard, on March 26, 2025, the Ministry of Health held an operational meeting with regional health inspectorates and the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases to discuss ways to confirm and typify sent materials in cases of suspicions of the disease, as well as to expand diagnostic capabilities through PCR testing in the country.

Meningococcal disease is caused by meningococci from different groups. Vaccines are available in pharmacies for meningococci from groups A, C, W-135, and Y. A vaccine for meningococci from group B also exists, but it is currently unavailable in the country.

Vaccinations are recommended and are administered upon request from an individual or parent/guardian, for a fee, as they are not included in the National Immunization Calendar of the Republic of Bulgaria.