Baby died from meningococcal infection in Sofia

It was treated at the Hospital for Children's Diseases prof. "Ivan Mitev". Another child with a meningococcal infection is also being treated at the facility.

The weekly report from the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (SRHI) shows that in the past week, 3 cases of meningococcal infections were registered in Sofia.

A vaccine against meningococcal infections is available, but it is not included in the mandatory vaccination schedule. Immunization is recommended, and the vaccine is paid for.

The Ministry of Health is expected to provide more information on the spread of meningococcal infections.

The SRHI reported that the contacts from the school of the infected child have been identified and directed for consultation with their general practitioner.