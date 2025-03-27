БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Петима души са намушкани в центъра на Амстердам
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
Задържаха петима за онлайн сексуална експлоатация на деца
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Бебе почина след менингококова инфекция в София
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
"Опря нож в гърлото ми": Пред БНТ говори...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Затвориха "Дунав мост" при Русе заради ремонтни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Baby died from meningococcal infection in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази
бебе почина менингококова инфекция софия

It was treated at the Hospital for Children's Diseases prof. "Ivan Mitev". Another child with a meningococcal infection is also being treated at the facility.

The weekly report from the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (SRHI) shows that in the past week, 3 cases of meningococcal infections were registered in Sofia.

It was treated at the "Ivan Mitev" Specialized Hospital for Pediatric Diseases. Another child with a meningococcal infection is also being treated at the facility.

A vaccine against meningococcal infections is available, but it is not included in the mandatory vaccination schedule. Immunization is recommended, and the vaccine is paid for.

The Ministry of Health is expected to provide more information on the spread of meningococcal infections.

The SRHI reported that the contacts from the school of the infected child have been identified and directed for consultation with their general practitioner.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Батерия на хибридна кола предизвика пожар в столичния кв. "Лозенец"
1
Батерия на хибридна кола предизвика пожар в столичния кв....
Трамвай дерайлира в София
2
Трамвай дерайлира в София
Урсула фон дер Лайен за последното решение на Тръмп: Дълбоко съжалявам
3
Урсула фон дер Лайен за последното решение на Тръмп: Дълбоко съжалявам
Григор Димитров спаси мачбол и заслужи място на полуфиналите в Маями след луд мач
4
Григор Димитров спаси мачбол и заслужи място на полуфиналите в...
Европейската прокуратура започва разследване на българския европрокурор
5
Европейската прокуратура започва разследване на българския...
Пламен Младеновски е новият председател на КЕВР
6
Пламен Младеновски е новият председател на КЕВР

Най-четени

Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
1
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
2
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
3
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
4
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
5
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
6
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет

More from: Health

Health Ministry responds baby death from meningococcal infection: 8 cases since the beginning of the year
Health Ministry responds baby death from meningococcal infection: 8 cases since the beginning of the year
State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS) State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Export ban on insulin and antibiotics extended Export ban on insulin and antibiotics extended
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Vape mania: Intoxication cases double Vape mania: Intoxication cases double
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ