Every Ten Minutes, One Bulgarian Suffers a Stroke

Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
The mortality rate in Bulgaria is several times higher than the European average for this indicator

Nearly 50,000 Bulgarians suffer a stroke each year. The mortality rate in Bulgaria is several times higher than the European average for this indicator. The "Pathway of Knowledge" campaign is being held for another year in dozens of cities across the country to raise awareness about the symptoms and risk factors leading to a stroke. It is organized by the Association for Stroke and Aphasia, and the occasion is the European Stroke Awareness Day.

Every ten minutes, one Bulgarian experiences a stroke. Every hour and a half, one Bulgarian dies from a stroke. Whether the patient survives or suffers severe disabilities depends on access to treatment, which is still limited.

Prof. Rosen Kalpachki, Head of the Neurology Clinic at "Sveta Anna" University Hospital: "Only 4% of strokes in Bulgaria have received modern treatment, and what is even more concerning is that these patients are concentrated in just a few centers. In reality, there are only about 10 centres in Bulgaria where this procedure has become routine. This treatment does not require new equipment or medications that we lack, but it does require a very well-organised system."

There are three main symptoms that require immediate medical attention: drooping of the mouth corners, impaired speech, and numbness or weakness in the arm or leg. Sometimes, there are issues with vision and coordination, but the symptoms always appear suddenly.

Dr. Teodor Kovachev, Neurology Clinic: "What we often notice with our patients is that when they feel such discomfort, they lie down and think that it will pass after a sleep. But when they wake up, the symptoms have worsened."

Patients in serious condition remain under the care of their relatives, and the chance of receiving necessary rehabilitation, which is otherwise mandatory, is slim. The clinical pathway for stroke treatment is several days.

Dr. Filip Alexiev, Head of the Neurology Intensive Care Unit: "After that, we call and say your relative is ready for discharge, and we give you a discharge summary. We do not have centers, like in other countries, where we can send the documentation so that the family can bring the patient to a state where they can be cared for. Here, it’s simply not like that, and that is a problem."

So relatives have to cope on their own. That is why it is crucial to seek help as soon as any symptoms appear. The earlier the help is sought, the higher the chances for recovery.

