Doctors in Plovdiv fight for the life of two-month-old baby with meningitis

Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two children in Sofia and Plovdiv after a meningococcal infection was confirmed. A 27-year-old man from a village in Yambol district passed away from the severe infection last month after being brought to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Plovdiv in very serious condition. A two-month-old baby is currently being treated at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. The baby’s relatives are yet to be tested.

There have been two cases of meningitis in Plovdiv since the beginning of the year. One involves a young man, and the other is the two-month-old baby currently being treated at the University Hospital "St. George." The deceased 27-year-old man was not included in the statistics as he is not from Plovdiv.

"The good news is that the child is in stable general condition, according to information I received late yesterday afternoon. The child was admitted to the Pediatric Clinic at the University Hospital 'St. George' on Saturday. During the process of diagnosing the condition, colleagues suspected a possible meningococcal infection, which was confirmed. That’s why, since Wednesday evening, the child was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Clinic," explained Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the Regional Health Inspectorate of Plovdiv.

Meningitis in this child was confirmed with an PCR test. Further tests will be conducted on the child, the mother, and all family members who have had contact with them. These tests are expected to take place in the coming days, he clarified.

The other person with meningitis from Plovdiv is a case from January. He was quickly treated, recovered, and there is no information suggesting any ongoing health problems.