What are the symptoms and how to protect ourselves from meningococcal infection - doctors' advice

Снимка: Thr image is illustrative

Doctors remind that meningococcal infection is a rare but serious and acute illness that requires timely response. What should we know to protect ourselves, and how does the infection progress?

Unfortunately, yesterday in Sofia, an 11-month-old child passed away, and his brother is being treated at the Specialised Hospital for Active Treatment "Prof. Ivan Mitev". Today, March 28, the child is expected to be discharged, and another, third child, is also receiving treatment.

Dr. Gergana Nikolova, general practitioner: "It's heartbreaking when children die, and it's tragic when there are sick children from diseases that we can prevent with vaccines. I don't think we should leave prevention and diagnosis in the hands of parents, because we have health services and a healthcare system. This responsibility should lie with the system. The professionals in that system are the ones who should ensure prevention and ensure that, in the 21st century, when we have vaccines for a disease, no child should die without having had the opportunity to get vaccinated."

Dr. Nikolova explained that meningitis can be caused by both viruses and bacteria, which is why she strongly recommends timely vaccinations:

"In the 21st century, it is unacceptable that there is no recommended vaccine for meningococci, and that we don’t have a recommended vaccine for children against the flu. We close schools because of the flu. We stop children from attending school because they aren’t vaccinated. We can spend 20 million BGN on antibiotics, but we can’t allocate 2 million BGN to provide vaccines for our children. We have a recommended vaccine that is free for parents, and it protects the child. It's better to act in advance, rather than waiting until we see the tragic situations unfolding right now—our colleagues at the university hospital are fighting for the lives of these children, doing everything they can."

Prevention and vaccination against these diseases are particularly important, highly reliable, and proven effective.

Meningitis is a respiratory infection transmitted via airborne droplets, which is why it tends to spread more during the cold season:

"Sore throat, fever, muscle and joint pains—these are the initial symptoms. It starts like any other respiratory infection. But when it crosses the barrier into the bloodstream and reaches the meninges, leading to the development of meningitis, symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and nausea follow. In older children and adults, there can also be sensitivity to light. The symptoms are recognisable by specialists," Dr. Nikolova explained.

She advised that, in the presence of such symptoms, immediate medical attention should be sought rather than self-treatment. Children should be examined to ensure the correct diagnosis is made and treatment begins promptly.

