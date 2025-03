Only one-third of Bulgarians are somewhat familiar with the topic of organ donation. This data was presented at a roundtable discussion on the topic "Attitudes of Bulgarians towards Donation and Transplantation," organised by the Medical Supervision Agency.

62% of Bulgarians approve of organ donation, while 18% do not approve.

At the same time, 40% would agree to donate their organs after death. Nearly as many (34%) would firmly refuse to do so.