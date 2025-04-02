БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Promised: 50% pay rise for employees of state psychiatric hospitals

12.5 Million BGN for a 50% salary increase in state psychiatric hospitals to be provided by the Ministry of Finance
This was announced following an emergency meeting of the parliamentary health committee on April 2.

Employees in state psychiatric hospitals threaten with collective resignations

Minister of Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova, explained that the funds will be secured by restructuring the budget expenditures.

The decision is subject to approval by the Council of Ministers.

The salary increase will take effect from May 1.

