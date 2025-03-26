БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Осем години затвор за пастрока, пребил 5-годишно дете в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
След гафа в тотото - репетиция преди тираж 25
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Наложиха максимална санкция на концесионера на плаж...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Внесоха предложение за вот на недоверие към кабинета...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Прокуратурата и Правосъдното министерство обявиха война...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
За първите 3 месеца на годината: 1 милион лева повече са...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
НА ЖИВО: Народното събрание възстанови парламентарната...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Запази

Doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants protest demanding 50% pay rise

работещите държавните психиатрични болници заплашиха колективни оставки снимки

Employees from state psychiatric hospitals on March 26 gathered in front of the Ministry of Health, demanding a 50% increase in their salaries and better working conditions .

However, the state budget has allocated a 5% increase.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average gross salary of a doctor in a state psychiatric hospital is about 3,139 BGN, and that of a nurse about 2,210 BGN. Health care assistants receive the minimum wage.

The protesters are demanding a meeting with the Minister of Health.

They threatened collective resignations if their demands were not met.

The protesters blocked traffic in front of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Venelin Ivanov - Head of Department at the State Psychiatric Hospital in Lovech: "In the forensic ward, we treat individuals who have committed criminal offenses under the Penal Code—murders, sexual assaults, serious bodily harm. A doctor without a specialization starts with 2000 BGN, nurses earn 1600, and health care assistants receive the minimum wage. My salary after 33 years of service as a head of ward is 2670 BGN."

Dr. Milcho Vanchikov - Director of the State Psychiatric Hospital in Tsarevbrod: "The hospital staff is aging, many are at or near retirement age."

Syriya Sali - Nurse at the State Psychiatric Hospital in Kardzhali: "Currently, I take home 1600 BGN net.

BNT: Is that enough?

No, I have a student, and this salary goes entirely to her."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
1
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
Боксовите таланти на Сливен тренират в бивша дискотека, нямат дори съблекалня
2
Боксовите таланти на Сливен тренират в бивша дискотека, нямат дори...
ЕК съветва гражданите да имат запаси за оцеляване за поне 72 часа
3
ЕК съветва гражданите да имат запаси за оцеляване за поне 72 часа
САЩ отложи безвизовото пътуване за гражданите на Румъния
4
САЩ отложи безвизовото пътуване за гражданите на Румъния
Наказания за насилие над животни: Предлагат използване на СРС и специален контролен орган
5
Наказания за насилие над животни: Предлагат използване на СРС и...
Внесоха предложение за вот на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
6
Внесоха предложение за вот на недоверие към кабинета...

Най-четени

По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
1
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
2
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
3
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
4
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
България отстъпи пред Република Ирландия
5
България отстъпи пред Република Ирландия
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
6
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова

More from: Health

Export ban on insulin and antibiotics extended
Export ban on insulin and antibiotics extended
Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Vape mania: Intoxication cases double Vape mania: Intoxication cases double
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
The man who attacked meteorologists at weather forecasting station will be under house arrest, but in a psychiatric facility The man who attacked meteorologists at weather forecasting station will be under house arrest, but in a psychiatric facility
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ