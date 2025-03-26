State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS)

Employees from state psychiatric hospitals on March 26 gathered in front of the Ministry of Health, demanding a 50% increase in their salaries and better working conditions .

However, the state budget has allocated a 5% increase.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average gross salary of a doctor in a state psychiatric hospital is about 3,139 BGN, and that of a nurse about 2,210 BGN. Health care assistants receive the minimum wage.

The protesters are demanding a meeting with the Minister of Health.

They threatened collective resignations if their demands were not met.

The protesters blocked traffic in front of the Ministry of Health.