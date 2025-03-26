State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS)

Doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants protest demanding 50% pay rise
Employees from state psychiatric hospitals on March 26 gathered in front of the Ministry of Health, demanding a 50% increase in their salaries and better working conditions .
However, the state budget has allocated a 5% increase.
According to the Ministry of Health, the average gross salary of a doctor in a state psychiatric hospital is about 3,139 BGN, and that of a nurse about 2,210 BGN. Health care assistants receive the minimum wage.
The protesters are demanding a meeting with the Minister of Health.
They threatened collective resignations if their demands were not met.
The protesters blocked traffic in front of the Ministry of Health.
Dr. Venelin Ivanov - Head of Department at the State Psychiatric Hospital in Lovech: "In the forensic ward, we treat individuals who have committed criminal offenses under the Penal Code—murders, sexual assaults, serious bodily harm. A doctor without a specialization starts with 2000 BGN, nurses earn 1600, and health care assistants receive the minimum wage. My salary after 33 years of service as a head of ward is 2670 BGN."
Dr. Milcho Vanchikov - Director of the State Psychiatric Hospital in Tsarevbrod: "The hospital staff is aging, many are at or near retirement age."
Syriya Sali - Nurse at the State Psychiatric Hospital in Kardzhali: "Currently, I take home 1600 BGN net.
BNT: Is that enough?
No, I have a student, and this salary goes entirely to her."