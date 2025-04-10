Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs

The government’s national campaign against the use of vapes, nitrous oxide (laughing gas), and designer drugs has reached the Boyana Residence in Sofia. Today, April 10, the Minister of Labour and Social Policy and prominent athletes answered questions from children as part of the awareness effort.

The children's questions were mainly related to the lack of control by the institutions. They cited examples, particularly nitrous oxide, which is technically banned, but continues to be sold widely in practice.

“In clubs and bars, laughing gas is very popular and is distributed without any restrictions,” said Denitsa Dikova.

The authorities' response.

“I believe we’ll find common ground with the Minister of Interior and will initiate a conversation today to see what additional inspections can be implemented. It all comes down to enforcement, inspections, and also to changing our way of thinking,” explained Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

The campaign encourages young people to see health and sobriety as modern and aspirational, rather than substance use. Olympic silver medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Boryana Kaleyn advised students to get involved in sports:

“Because sports really teach us a lot — to be organised, responsible, to work as a team, and to take care of our bodies. Life is ahead of us.”

Medical professionals are also taking part in the campaign, sharing real-life stories of young patients in distress after using vapes and drugs.

“Our bodies are still developing, and it’s extremely dangerous to consume such substances from an early age,” said Kaloyan Kanev, Chair of the Children’s Council to the State Agency for Child Protection.

Open lessons in schools across the country are continuing as part of the initiative. The next event will take place in Varna.