БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Prominent Bulgarian athletes also participated in the discussion

вейпове - дискусия - социален министър
Снимка: BNT

The government’s national campaign against the use of vapes, nitrous oxide (laughing gas), and designer drugs has reached the Boyana Residence in Sofia. Today, April 10, the Minister of Labour and Social Policy and prominent athletes answered questions from children as part of the awareness effort.

The children's questions were mainly related to the lack of control by the institutions. They cited examples, particularly nitrous oxide, which is technically banned, but continues to be sold widely in practice.

“In clubs and bars, laughing gas is very popular and is distributed without any restrictions,” said Denitsa Dikova.

The authorities' response.

“I believe we’ll find common ground with the Minister of Interior and will initiate a conversation today to see what additional inspections can be implemented. It all comes down to enforcement, inspections, and also to changing our way of thinking,” explained Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

The campaign encourages young people to see health and sobriety as modern and aspirational, rather than substance use. Olympic silver medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Boryana Kaleyn advised students to get involved in sports:

“Because sports really teach us a lot — to be organised, responsible, to work as a team, and to take care of our bodies. Life is ahead of us.”

Medical professionals are also taking part in the campaign, sharing real-life stories of young patients in distress after using vapes and drugs.

“Our bodies are still developing, and it’s extremely dangerous to consume such substances from an early age,” said Kaloyan Kanev, Chair of the Children’s Council to the State Agency for Child Protection.

Open lessons in schools across the country are continuing as part of the initiative. The next event will take place in Varna.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
1
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по борба в Братислава НА ЖИВО по...
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
3
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в ареста
4
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в...
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
5
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
"Загубихме бебенцето и без малко да загубим и Ели": Разследват лекарска грешка в частна болница в Ямбол
6
"Загубихме бебенцето и без малко да загубим и Ели":...

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
4
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
5
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
6
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...

More from: Health

Why did a 6-year-old child die after dental procedure?
Why did a 6-year-old child die after dental procedure?
Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
"Medical Supervision" starts inspections in medical facilities in Plovdiv following the death of a child after anesthesia at a dentist "Medical Supervision" starts inspections in medical facilities in Plovdiv following the death of a child after anesthesia at a dentist
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
6-year-old child died after dental procedure in Plovdiv 6-year-old child died after dental procedure in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Promised: 50% pay rise for employees of state psychiatric hospitals Promised: 50% pay rise for employees of state psychiatric hospitals
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ