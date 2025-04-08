БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След трагедията със Сияна: Шефът на АПИ е привикан на...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Изписаха от "Пирогов" четири от най-тежко...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Д-р Александър Симидчиев: Трябва се използват различни...
Чете се за: 11:20 мин.
Изчезнал преди 12 000 години вид вълк е възстановен чрез...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

"Four more burn victims from the tragedy remain in the medical facility; they are in serious but stable condition."

пирогов изхвърляме болнични отпадъци битовите

Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in the fire at the nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia, have been discharged from "Pirogov" emergency hospital on April 8.


They were transported to the emergency hospital in Sofia 21 days ago in critical condition, and they are aged 15, 16, 28, and 31 years. The "Pirogov" teams fought tirelessly for their lives, the hospital announced. All four of them underwent more than 12 major surgeries, were placed under intensive care, and were closely monitored.

"This is yet another success that shows the strength of the opportunities provided by the interdisciplinary approach at Pirogov," said Prof. Col. Н. Gabrovsky.

"From now on, they will face numerous reconstructive surgeries that will last for months, even years," said Prof. Maya Argirova, head of the Clinic for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

The remaining four are in a serious but stable condition and remain in intensive care. Numerous interventions are expected for their recovery.

The parents of the injured expressed their gratitude to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian people, and all blood donors.

Juanita Sokolova – mother of Tamara:
"Our children are being discharged from the hospital, and we are here to thank the director, the doctors who are treating our children. We also thank Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people for their sympathy and for caring for us. We also thank the blood donors, the treatment of our children will continue. Once again, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Katitsa Petrova – mother of Dragan:
"It will leave a huge shock and trauma for the rest of their lives. All the families are now hoping that they will get better one day."

Juanita Sokolova – mother of Tamara:
"We are looking forward to a better tomorrow."

Katitsa Petrova – mother of Dragan:
"With great gratitude to everyone who helped us and selflessly supported us."

All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital

Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia

A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
2
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
3
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Васил Банов
4
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Васил Банов
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на 6-годишно дете след упойка при зъболекар
5
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на 6-годишно дете...
Започнало е дисциплинарно производство срещу бившия зам.-директор на ГДБОП
6
Започнало е дисциплинарно производство срещу бившия зам.-директор...

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха прокурори пред съда
2
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
3
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
4
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
5
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София с пет отличия
6
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена...

More from: Health

Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under egneral anesthesia for 4 hours
Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under egneral anesthesia for 4 hours
"Medical Supervision" starts inspections in medical facilities in Plovdiv following the death of a child after anesthesia at a dentist "Medical Supervision" starts inspections in medical facilities in Plovdiv following the death of a child after anesthesia at a dentist
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
6-year-old child died after dental procedure in Plovdiv 6-year-old child died after dental procedure in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Promised: 50% pay rise for employees of state psychiatric hospitals Promised: 50% pay rise for employees of state psychiatric hospitals
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Hospitals' waste: Is there a risk of an epidemic following a decision of Sofia municipality? Hospitals' waste: Is there a risk of an epidemic following a decision of Sofia municipality?
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Shortage of vaccines against meningococci in Bulgaria - yet, there Is increased demand Shortage of vaccines against meningococci in Bulgaria - yet, there Is increased demand
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ