Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations

Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in the fire at the nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia, have been discharged from "Pirogov" emergency hospital on April 8.



They were transported to the emergency hospital in Sofia 21 days ago in critical condition, and they are aged 15, 16, 28, and 31 years. The "Pirogov" teams fought tirelessly for their lives, the hospital announced. All four of them underwent more than 12 major surgeries, were placed under intensive care, and were closely monitored.

"This is yet another success that shows the strength of the opportunities provided by the interdisciplinary approach at Pirogov," said Prof. Col. Н. Gabrovsky. "From now on, they will face numerous reconstructive surgeries that will last for months, even years," said Prof. Maya Argirova, head of the Clinic for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

The remaining four are in a serious but stable condition and remain in intensive care. Numerous interventions are expected for their recovery.

The parents of the injured expressed their gratitude to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian people, and all blood donors.

Juanita Sokolova – mother of Tamara:

"Our children are being discharged from the hospital, and we are here to thank the director, the doctors who are treating our children. We also thank Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people for their sympathy and for caring for us. We also thank the blood donors, the treatment of our children will continue. Once again, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Katitsa Petrova – mother of Dragan:

"It will leave a huge shock and trauma for the rest of their lives. All the families are now hoping that they will get better one day." Juanita Sokolova – mother of Tamara:

"We are looking forward to a better tomorrow." Katitsa Petrova – mother of Dragan:

"With great gratitude to everyone who helped us and selflessly supported us."

All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital

Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia

A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire