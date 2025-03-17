Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia

The 14 people injured in the Kocani nightclub fire, who have been admitted to Bulgaria for treatment, remain in critical condition. They have sustained severe burns and inhaled hot gases that have caused them severe injuries.

All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital

Today, March 17, "Pirogov" emergency hospital announced that these individuals will require blood transfusions. In collaboration with the Red Cross and the National Centre for Transfusion Hematology, the hospital has initiated a blood donation campaign.

Anyone who wishes and is able to donate blood can do so until the end of the week. Starting from 11:30 AM, a tent from the Bulgarian Red Cross will be set up in the parking lot of "Pirogov" hospital, where medical professionals and volunteers will welcome those willing to donate blood. Two of the injured have a rare blood type, A negative.

"They will need blood components over the next two to three months until they recover. Since two of the patients have A negative blood type, we will specifically need donors with this blood type to meet their needs. In the coming days, it may sometimes be necessary to transfuse litres of plasma to one person, so we need at least two or three blood donors every day," explained Dr. Mirela Kiryakova, director of the Regional Centre for Transfusion Hematology in Varna.

"As a sign of empathy. I don't have relatives among the injured, but I am a long-time blood donor, and I felt it was right. I feel it inside that blood should be donated for these young people," said blood donor, Tsvetan Vasilev.

Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced

