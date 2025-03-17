Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced

Bulgaria's government will announce tomorrow, March 18 as a day of national mourning, as an expression of solidarity with the country's closest neighbour in the Balkans. There is no politics here, only compassion, empathy, and solidarity, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said on March 17 in relation to the night club fire in North Macedonia, that broke out in the early hours of Sunday in the town of Kocani, leaving 59 dead and more than 80 injured.

"Currently, 14 Macedonian citizens, young people, injured in the nightclub fire in the town of Kočani, North Macedonia, have been admitted for treatment in hospitals in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna. Yesterday, we arranged their transportation. I hope the organisation we set up will be appreciated. In such moments, it is most important to show timely solidarity and empathy. We are ready to accept more people. This depends on our colleagues from North Macedonia. We are in constant contact. Our readiness is expressed," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov commented.

He pointed out that Bulgaria has also ensured the possibility for the relatives of the injured to come to the country.

All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital

