Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups

призив бойкот босна херцеговина оставим празни магазините ресторантите
The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:46, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Rules for markups, rules for promotions in stores, and regulated prices for 22 goods are outlined in the new draft law for the agro-food supply chain, which was presented today, March 17 at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. Penalties are also foreseen.

The Council of Ministers is yet to determine the list of these 22 goods. The outlined crisis measures will remain in effect for one year.

photo by BNT

"As a government, we are obliged to take care of the consumers. We will try to regulate 22 products out of more than 5,000 products in the chains. The state is not against business, but we want to ensure a better environment for both producers and consumers," the Minister of Agriculture said.

Another crisis measure outlined in the draft is that retall chains with more than 10 shops will be required to sell 50% of their products as Bulgarian goods.

