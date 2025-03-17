Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%

Inflation in February decreased by 1.4 percentage points compared to January, according to a report released on March 17 by the National Statistical Institute. The largest increases for the month were recorded in the "Communications" and "Alcohol and Tobacco" sectors.

The monthly inflation rate for February stands at 0.6%. The annual inflation rate for February 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year, is 4%.

The highest price increases were observed for peppers, cucumbers, and apples, while for non-food goods, the biggest rise was noted in waste collection and disposal services.

The largest price reductions were seen for tomatoes and eggs, while for non-food goods, the biggest decrease was in international flight prices.







