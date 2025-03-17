НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%

скок инфлацията предвиждат икономисти какви причините
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:31, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Inflation in February decreased by 1.4 percentage points compared to January, according to a report released on March 17 by the National Statistical Institute. The largest increases for the month were recorded in the "Communications" and "Alcohol and Tobacco" sectors.

The monthly inflation rate for February stands at 0.6%. The annual inflation rate for February 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year, is 4%.

The highest price increases were observed for peppers, cucumbers, and apples, while for non-food goods, the biggest rise was noted in waste collection and disposal services.

The largest price reductions were seen for tomatoes and eggs, while for non-food goods, the biggest decrease was in international flight prices.



Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
13:58, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
13:39, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria is ready to participate in solution for peace and security for Ukraine
19:18, 15.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday
Partial local elections will be held in several places in Bulgaria on Sunday
20:25, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 More and more young people are using drugs, and parents are becoming increasingly tolerant
More and more young people are using drugs, and parents are becoming increasingly tolerant
20:09, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 Six candidates for Ombudsman of Bulgaria
Six candidates for Ombudsman of Bulgaria
19:21, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 The stability of the ruling majority: Is the government shaken in the new configuration?
The stability of the ruling majority: Is the government shaken in the new configuration?
18:01, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 09:17 мин.
 Final: "Velichie" enters Parliament with 10 MPs
Final: "Velichie" enters Parliament with 10 MPs
17:35, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Prehistoric complex Provadia saltworks is a candidate for the European Heritage Label
Prehistoric complex Provadia saltworks is a candidate for the European Heritage Label
17:02, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 It's time for cinema: Sofia Film Fest has started
It's time for cinema: Sofia Film Fest has started
16:45, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Central Election Commission announced the names of two more newly elected Members of Parliament
Central Election Commission announced the names of two more newly elected Members of Parliament
16:27, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 Some of the new MPs took the oath of office
Some of the new MPs took the oath of office
15:10, 14.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
More from: Economy
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024
Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024
Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year
Sharp increase in coffee prices - 30% more in just one year
Oil prices are falling, for how long?
Oil prices are falling, for how long?
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" - сълзи и гняв след трагедията в Кочани (ОБЗОР)
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" -...
Проф. Николай Габровски: Тежко е състоянието на пострадалите от пожара в Кочани
Проф. Николай Габровски: Тежко е състоянието на пострадалите от...
След нощта кошмар в Кочани: Тишина, раздирана от скръб и сълзи
След нощта кошмар в Кочани: Тишина, раздирана от скръб и сълзи
Самолетът "Спартан" транспортира у нас осем от пострадалите в Кочани
Самолетът "Спартан" транспортира у нас осем от...
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в "Пирогов"
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в...
Футболист, помогнал на десетки, е сред загиналите в трагедията в Кочани
Футболист, помогнал на десетки, е сред загиналите в трагедията в...
Започна мисията на "Спартан" по транспортиране на пострадалите в Кочани (СНИМКИ)
Започна мисията на "Спартан" по транспортиране на...
Фаталната нощ в Кочани: Фирмата собственик на дискотеката е без лиценз
Фаталната нощ в Кочани: Фирмата собственик на дискотеката е без лиценз
Тъжната статистика на (не)забравените трагедии, белязали живота на десетки семейства
Тъжната статистика на (не)забравените трагедии, белязали живота на...
Отборът на България се готви на пълни обороти за мача с Република Ирландия
Отборът на България се готви на пълни обороти за мача с Република Ирландия