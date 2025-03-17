EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia

Ahead of this week's European Council, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, held talks on March 17 with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, according to an announcement from the European Parliament in Brussels.

The two discussed the key topics on the agenda of the upcoming meeting, including Ukraine, defence, and competitiveness. They also spoke about the vandalism at the European Parliament building in Sofia.

Metsola emphasised to Zhelyazkov that the right to peaceful protests and demonstrations in Europe must never lead to violence and aggression. She posted a message on X the same day, condemning these acts of violence.

Metsola thanked the Bulgarian authorities for their efforts in ensuring justice for those behind the violent protests. She also highlighted that the European Parliament is looking for ways to strengthen security measures for EU staff and would appreciate the support of Bulgarian authorities, as this is not the first such incident.

