БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Нападателят на синоптиците ще е под домашен арест, но в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Президентът Радев се подписа в книгата за съболезнования...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Тежко остава състоянието на 14-те пострадали от Кочани,...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Ден на траур в България в знак на съпричастност с...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Woman in life-threatening condition after gas cylinder explosion in Plovdiv district

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
бургас обучават доброволци помагат пожарникарите

An elderly woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an explosion from a gas cylinder in the village of Tsaratsovo, near Plovdiv, Southern Bulgaria. The incident was reported shortly after 2:00 PM on March 18. Three fire fighting engines and an ambulance quickly arrived at the scene, but by the time the teams arrived, neighbours from a nearby house had managed to pull the woman out of the flames. The 68-year-old woman, who lived at the property with her son, was admitted to the burn clinic at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv in a life-threatening condition.

It is still unclear whether the explosion was caused by a technical malfunction or human error. The fire caused significant damage both inside and to the roof of the house, with almost the entire structure being destroyed.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
1
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
2
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Слави Трифонов загуби делото за 50 000 лева срещу Кирил Петков
3
Слави Трифонов загуби делото за 50 000 лева срещу Кирил Петков
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение да лиши децата на България от тръпката да се състезават"
4
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение...
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите учебни програми
5
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите...
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на пострадалите от Кочани
6
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
3
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
4
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
5
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
6
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни

More from: Bulgaria

Two patients from North Macedonia at "Pirogov" hospital have been extubated, doctors are optimistic about their prognosis
Two patients from North Macedonia at "Pirogov" hospital have been extubated, doctors are optimistic about their prognosis
Director of Sofia Opera and Ballet, Acad. Plamen Kartalov, is the first Bulgarian elected to Opera Europa leadership Director of Sofia Opera and Ballet, Acad. Plamen Kartalov, is the first Bulgarian elected to Opera Europa leadership
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Fuel thieves stole 600 litres of fuel from a truck while driver asleep in cabin Fuel thieves stole 600 litres of fuel from a truck while driver asleep in cabin
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
The man who attacked meteorologists at weather forecasting station will be under house arrest, but in a psychiatric facility The man who attacked meteorologists at weather forecasting station will be under house arrest, but in a psychiatric facility
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Condition of the injured from the tragic incident in Kočani, who are receiving treatment in Bulgaria, remains critical Condition of the injured from the tragic incident in Kočani, who are receiving treatment in Bulgaria, remains critical
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ