Prison and fine of up to 20,000 BGN for cases involving sadism against animals as a business?

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev with a quick reaction after the horrific revelations about the scheme with the tortured animals by Gabriela Sasova and Krasimir Georgiev. The Bulgarian government is proposing two new provisions in the Criminal Code specifically addressing sadistic acts towards animals used as a business.

The proposed legislation stipulates that when animal abuse is used as a business, as in the notorious case of Gabriela and Krasimir, offenders could face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 10 years, along with fines of up to 20,000 BGN. The penalty would also apply if the crime is filmed.

"The introduction of new legal provisions and the classification of new types of offenses such as this one cannot be overlooked, and that is the goal of these proposed changes. Otherwise, the mere mechanical increase in punishments is not a solution to any crime. What matters is that the law is adequate and can be proven by the prosecution," stated Georgi Georgiev, Minister of Justice.

In addition to allowing judicial bodies to assess the public danger posed by the perpetrators, the new provisions will ensure that offenders cannot simply evade punishment with a fine, as has often been the case in the past. The draft law was created with the support of several animal protection NGOs and is set to undergo public consultation. The "Kazhi" association, which reported Gabriela and Krasimir in August 2024, urged protesters to refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

"We understand your anger, we see your fury, and we share your outrage. We urge that there be no vigilante justice directed at institutions or the families of the two detained individuals, as this could have a counterproductive effect," said Mila Popdimirova from the "Campaigns and Activism for Animals in Industry" association.

The rector of the High School of Civil Engineering also demonstrated intolerance toward the case by revoking Gabriela Sashova's student rights.