Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia

Five people have been charged in connection with the vandalism and clashes that occurred between protesters and police in front of the European Commission (EC) building in Sofia on Saturday, February 22 during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane" party, against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria.

In total, 29 people were injured—19 demonstrators and 10 police officers. Seven people were detained, with five remaining in custody, including one minor. The political party "Vazrazhdane" accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of ordering a crackdown on their supporters. In response, GERB stated that "everyone is equal before the law."

The charges against the detainees include disorderly conduct and actions that severely disrupted public order, demonstrating blatant disrespect for society. Each detainee was charged for different actions, including setting fire to the EC building's door, smashing windows, throwing red paint on the facade, and punching police officers. "Vazrazhdane" party viewed these actions by the law enforcement agencies as politically motivated, alleging they were ordered by GERB and its leader, Boyko Borissov. GERB responded that everyone should fear only the law, which applies equally to all.

Earlier on Sunday, "Vazrazhdane" released photos of some of the detainees held at the First District Police Station in Sofia, showing the arrested individuals without upper clothing.

Petar Petrov, Deputy Chair of the "Vazrazhdane" Parliamentary Group: "Last night, they were forced to stand in their underwear for hours on the first floor of the police station without access to a lawyer. We hope this won’t happen again, and we will be allowed to participate in the process to ensure compliance with the Penal Procedure Code."

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) stated that the detainees' clothing was taken in accordance with the Penal Procedure Code for examination as part of the investigation.

When asked by BNT whether the Penal Procedure Code requires consent from the detainees for a personal search, Lubomir Nikolov, Director of SDVR responded: "Five individuals were brought to the First District Police Station, and investigative actions were taken. Four of them signed a voluntary consent form, while one refused. Family members was immediately contacted to bring clothes so they wouldn’t remain without clothes. A Member of Parliament, using his immunity and MP card, was invited to see that all investigative actions were conducted according to the law. He took photos, which were then distributed to the media."

Photos by BNT, BTA and BGNES

One of the five individuals who refused consent had his clothing seized under emergency provisions in the presence of witnesses, and a protocol was issued.

Atanas Dotsinski, Deputy District Prosecutor of Sofia: "A protocol will be submitted to the Sofia District Court this afternoon for approval by a judge."

The five detainees have been charged with hooliganism, with the Prosecutor’ Office asserting that their actions were characterized by extreme cynicism and audacity, punishable by up to five years in prison, or up to two years for the minor. The prosecutor will request remand for all.

Atanas Dotsinski, Deputy District Prosecutor of Sofia: "The reasoning is that there is a risk of further offenses, and the offenses they are charged with are punishable by imprisonment."

According to MP Petar Petrov, who is also a lawyer for some of the detainees, there are no grounds for the charges or the detention of the five individuals.

Petar Petrov, Deputy Chair of the "Vazrazhdane" Parliamentary Group: "There were no clashes with the police, no civilians or police officers were injured in any confrontation with the protesters, and the individuals have no previous criminal records, including the minor."

One of the detainees is accused of throwing an object that caused the door of the EC building in Sofia to catch fire. The same individual allegedly pushed a policewoman to the ground.

Senior Police Officer Hristina Kirilova: "During the breach of the police cordon, a man pushed me, causing me to fall to the ground in the red paint, injuring my back. Many of my colleagues were also injured. After getting up, I saw the man who pushed me near the building’s entrance. He took something from his pocket, struck it against the ground, and a fire broke out. I then arrested the man."

The leader of "Vazrazhdane," Kostadin Kostadinov, described the actions of the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office as politically motivated repression.

Kostadin Kostadinov, Chair of the "Vazrazhdane" Parliamentary Group: "Our information is that this was done under direct orders from Borissov. Let me clarify that we have no issues with the Interior Minister, Daniel Mitov, who is a refined and well-mannered gentleman. Last night’s actions were entirely under Borissov’s orders. Buses returning across the country, carrying people who came from all over Bulgaria, were stopped at police roadblocks, where officers recorded the details of every protester."

In response to the allegations from "Vazrazhdane," GERB stated that everyone should respect the law, which applies equally to all.







