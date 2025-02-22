A protest against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, organised by the political party "Vazrazhdane", led to violent clashes and political reactions on February 22. The demonstration, held in central Sofia, was aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev and opposing the country's entry into the Eurozone. The initially peaceful protest escalated into confrontations between protesters and police, with red paint, smoke bombs, and firecrackers being thrown at the European Commission (EC) building. Several police officers and protesters were injured, and arrests were made.

Six people were detained, and ten police officers were injured during "Vazrazhdane's" assault on the EC building in Sofia.

The protest began peacefully in front of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

"It is a matter of pride to preserve the lev in Bulgaria. We are here to defend our sovereignty, our freedom," a protester said.

As tensions rose, effigies of Valdis Dombrovskis, Christine Lagarde, and Paschal Donohoe—key figures in Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone—were symbolically burned.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane," issued an ultimatum during the protest:

"Today we are here to restore democracy in Bulgaria. We are here to say clearly and firmly that we choose the lev, we choose democracy, and we choose freedom over the euro. The most reasonable thing the Bulgarian government can do is to allow a referendum on Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone, which more than 600,000 Bulgarian citizens demand. Millions of others also want this. If necessary, we will disrupt the work of the National Assembly, sabotage the work of all state institutions, and we will make it so that they cannot work."

The protesters marched from the Ministry of Finance to the EC building in Sofia, which was attacked with firecrackers and red paint.

The door of the EC office in Bulgaria was set on fire, and an unsuccessful attempt to storm the building followed. The police intervened, managing to push back the protesters. Both demonstrators and police officers were injured during the clashes.

Senior Commissioner Stefan Ivanov, Deputy Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), said: "About ten colleagues were injured, primarily in the face and eyes. Emergency medical teams were called to flush their eyes, and they continued to perform their duties. There are no reports of serious injuries." The Minister of the Interior condemned the vandalism and aggression against police officers, stating that the violence would not go unpunished. Arrests were made during the clashes.

Daniel Mitov, Minister of Interior: "The aggression against police officers will not go unpunished." Senior Commissioner Ivanov further clarified: "Around six individuals have been detained. Further investigations using video surveillance and other methods will identify more individuals involved in the acts."

Among those detained was an MP from "Vazrazhdane", and the party claimed police brutality.

"We are facing yet another government like that of Boyko Borissov, during whose third term 'Vazrazhdane' protested to bring him down. Once again, 'Vazrazhdane' members are being beaten, sprayed with gas. Currently, three people are in the hospital. There are arrested MPs—Ivaylo Chorbev," said Tsoncho Ganev, Deputy Chairman of "Vazrazhdane", during a press briefing.

The protest ended in front of the Council of Ministers, with Kostadinov announcing a new protest for next week.

