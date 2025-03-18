БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Fuel thieves stole 600 litres of fuel from a truck while driver asleep in cabin

Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Снимка: илюстративна

Fuel thieves in the district of Montana, Northwestern Bulgaria, have become active again. Some 600 litres of naphta were siphoned from a truck that had stopped to rest on the E79 motorway near the village of Belotintsi.

The 44-year-old Polish truck driver discovered the theft of fuel from the truck's tanks after waking up around 10:30 AM yesterday, March 17.

Shortly after midnight he stopped to rest on the international road E79 near the village of Belotintsi, which is the first in the Montana district when coming from Vidin.

Upon waking up, he realised that the fuel tank caps of the truck had been unlocked with a technical device, and 600 litres of diesel had been siphoned off, worth more than 1,500 BGN.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case at the Montana Regional Police Station.

This is the third fuel theft from resting trucks this year. Last year, there were 10 thefts and one attempted theft, the press service of the Montana Police said.

