НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria

трима задържани ексцесиите сградата софия
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:19, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Late last night, February 23, the police arrested three more individuals in connection with the incidents in front of the European Commission building in Sofia. This brings the total number of those detained after the "Vazrazhdane" protest to 10, with two of them being released due to their parliamentary immunity.

Five individuals have been charged with hooliganism, with particular cynicism—one of them is 17 years old. In addition to the protesters, 10 police officers were also injured during the escalation of tension on Saturday, one of whom is Georgi Kamenov.

    "We were forming a cordon, and I was directly hit in the right eye with an egg filled with paint, causing a cut in my cornea and leaving shell fragments in my eye. We tried to form the cordon, and and going into it, I was hit, and my colleagues pulled me out to assist me," explained Georgi Kamenov, from the "Specialised Police Forces" unit of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.

    According to him, there were quite a few aggressive people among the protesters, which suggests prior preparation.

    "I didn’t recognize anyone, I don’t know most of the MPs. It's not my first time seeing an angry crowd, but it's the first time I’ve been injured."

    The police acted adequately and in no way aimed to create tension among the protesters, Georgi Kamenov is adamant.

    Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
    Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
    16:50, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased Year-On-Year in January, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
    Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased Year-On-Year in January, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
    16:33, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
     Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
    Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
    15:55, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
     Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
    Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
    15:38, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
     Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
    14:54, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
     PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
    PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
    14:49, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
     Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
    Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov will participate via video link in a conference in Kyiv, organised by President Zelensky
    12:09, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash
    A Woman Died in Pirin After a Snowmobile Crash
    11:20, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
     "Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
    "Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
    10:36, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
     Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
    Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
    08:53, 24.02.2025
    Чете се за: 08:20 мин.
     TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
    TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
    02:18, 23.02.2025
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
     The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
    The Mayor of Sofia on the protest of "Vazrazhdane": It is unacceptable to incite fear and hatred
    01:53, 23.02.2025
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
    More from: Politics
    Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
    Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds for Convergence Report
    Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
    Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
    PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
    PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
    "Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
    "Vazrazhdane" leader: We Begin Preparations for Protests Across the Country in Support of Keeping the Bulgarian Lev
    Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
    Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
    TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
    TISP leader: “What happened today in front of the European Commission building in Sofia is not a protest, but vandalism and embarrassment
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Християндемократите печелят изборите в Германия с 29%, всеки пети е гласувал за "Алтернатива за Германия"
    Християндемократите печелят изборите в Германия с 29%, всеки пети е...
    БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
    БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
    Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
    Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
    Спецакция в Студентски град завърши с множество арести
    Спецакция в Студентски град завърши с множество арести
    Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал "Драгалевци"?
    Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал...
    За войната от първо лице: 810 дни в плен на Русия - разказ на един украински военнопленник
    За войната от първо лице: 810 дни в плен на Русия - разказ на един...
    Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в Сандански
    Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в...
    Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
    Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
    Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
    Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
    Обявиха програмата за Купата на България по баскетбол за жени
    Обявиха програмата за Купата на България по баскетбол за жени
    Прокуратурата поиска задържане под стража за петима обвиняеми за щурма на сградата на ЕК
    Прокуратурата поиска задържане под стража за петима обвиняеми за щурма на сградата на ЕК