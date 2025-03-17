НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Darkness and silence for 9 minutes: hoteliers and restaurateurs protest demanding 9% VAT

мрак тишина минути хотелиери ресторантьори протестират искане ддс
Снимка: The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:27, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Hoteliers and restaurateurs are protesting with a demand for a 9% VAT rate to prevent bankruptcies in the sector. Their first protest action is called "9 Minutes of Darkness for 9% VAT." It involves turning off the lights and music in restaurants across the country for 9 minutes exactly at 9:00 PM.

Industry representatives highlight that the 20% VAT rate will lead to increased grey economy activities, a decline in customers, and business bankruptcies. Restaurateurs claim that over the past four years, 80% of establishments have been operating legally.

Richard Alibegov, Bulgarian Association of Restaurants: "In Bulgaria, we are the only EU member state with year-round tourism that will have a 20% VAT rate. Other countries such as Denmark, Latvia, and Estonia, where tourism is virtually nonexistent, have reduced VAT rates. All our competitors, with whom we are trying—and ultimately will fail—to compete, have had reduced rates for in the hotel and restaurant industry since 2008."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia
Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia
20:49, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil performed a memorial service for the victims of the fire in Kočani
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil performed a memorial service for the victims of the fire in Kočani
19:49, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Slight decline in mortgage loans at the end of 2024 reported by Bulgarian National Bank
Slight decline in mortgage loans at the end of 2024 reported by Bulgarian National Bank
19:42, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
18:38, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 "Be the voice of the voiceless" – Pernik residents protest against animal cruelty
"Be the voice of the voiceless" – Pernik residents protest against animal cruelty
18:17, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
17:16, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 "The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
"The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
16:54, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
15:46, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
13:58, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
13:39, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
13:31, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia
12:09, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
More from: Economy
Slight decline in mortgage loans at the end of 2024 reported by Bulgarian National Bank
Slight decline in mortgage loans at the end of 2024 reported by Bulgarian National Bank
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Draft law proposes the state to regulate the prices of 22 goods and introduce a cap on markups
Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
Annual inflation for February in Bulgaria is 4%
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" - сълзи и гняв след трагедията в Кочани (ОБЗОР)
"Бутнаха ме на земята и започнаха да ме настъпват" -...
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в "Пирогов"
Още трима, пострадали в трагедията в Кочани, бяха транспортирани в...
България обявява ден на траур заради трагедията в Кочани, съобщи премиерът Желязков
България обявява ден на траур заради трагедията в Кочани, съобщи...
Всички пациенти от Кочани са в тежко състояние, заявиха от "Пирогов"
Всички пациенти от Кочани са в тежко състояние, заявиха от...
Трагедията в Кочани: 7-дневен траур в Северна Македония
Трагедията в Кочани: 7-дневен траур в Северна Македония
От екипа на БНТ в Кочани: Скръб и гняв - протестиращи разбиха заведение на собственика на дискотеката
От екипа на БНТ в Кочани: Скръб и гняв - протестиращи разбиха...
Тръмп заглуши "Гласът на Америка"
Тръмп заглуши "Гласът на Америка"
Според желанията на клиента - от 50 до 700 евро за клип с насилие над животно
Според желанията на клиента - от 50 до 700 евро за клип с насилие...
"Това бяха нашите деца": Кметът на Кочани подаде "неотменима" оставка
"Това бяха нашите деца": Кметът на Кочани подаде...
БФ Борба: Доскорошното управление няма никакво намерение да лиши децата на България от тръпката да се състезават
БФ Борба: Доскорошното управление няма никакво намерение да лиши децата на България от тръпката да се състезават
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на пострадалите от Кочани
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на пострадалите от Кочани