Over the past year, Bulgarian farmers have produced nearly 3% less cow's milk, resulting in a decrease in cheese production. The primary reason for this decline is the decreasing number of animals being raised on farms. At the same time, the amount of cheese containing plant-based fats is increasing.

The smaller quantities of milk produced are also reflected in the prices of cheese, according to dairy processors from the town of Suedinenie.

Zlati Zlatev – Production Manager:

"In recent years, many farmers in our region have closed their farms, saying there's no point in continuing. We work with Bulgarian milk, which we test with our own equipment, allowing us to guarantee the quality of the products we produce."

To meet the standards for white brined cheese, the product must be made exclusively from Bulgarian milk. The farming practices for the animals that produce the milk must also meet certain criteria.

Dr. Aleksi Ahmed, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency – Plovdiv:

"The requirement is that at least 80% of the feed for the animals must be Bulgarian-produced."

Since the beginning of the year, 23 inspections have been conducted at dairy processing facilities in the Plovdiv region, 37 at children's establishments, and 243 at wholesale warehouses. No violations were found. High-quality cheese can easily be identified.

Ivan Mutafov – Producer:

"When we break the piece of cheese, it should have a porcelain-like fracture with small technological holes. The cheese should have a pleasant, distinctly lactic, mildly sour taste. It should have firmness but not be excessively hard. It should not be too soft."

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reminds consumers that products containing imitation ingredients must be placed on a separate shelf. Furthermore, cheeses with higher water content must be packaged, with this detail clearly marked on the label.

