"The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says

"The government is stable. I believe that this government has no alternative at the moment, regarding the majority – the result of the way the majority works, the policies of this government, and the main goal we have set will be reflected in the vote on the State Budget Law," commented the Prime Minister.

He inspected the measures that have been ordered for controlling the collection of toll taxes in the context of Bulgaria's membership in the Schengen Area.

"Avoiding payment is one of the biggest dangers to the revenue side of the budget. We must do everything we can to guarantee revenues so that the expenditure side, which is mainly focused on social activities, can also be guaranteed," explained the Prime Minister. "We can see that law enforcement is already yielding results. This control will be dynamic, and violators should not expect to be able to warn their colleagues about the locations of checkpoints. There will be comprehensive services at places that will also allow other control bodies to carry out their monitoring activities," the Prime Minister added.

The Director of the National Toll Administration, Oleg Asenov, noted that over 4,000 violators are registered daily.

"We only turn away potential violators. In the last two weeks, we have registered more than 250 trucks with 'concealed number' type of violation. In terms of revenue, we have seen a 7% increase compared to last year, with daily revenues exceeding 2.5 million BGN. These are revenues for road infrastructure," explained Asenov.

Nearly a month ago, the Prime Minister assigned relevant ministries to intensify measures with a focus on prevention and counteraction to attempts to avoid payments to the state budget.

