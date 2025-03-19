Will the government remain stable after a new group of MPs from "Velichie" party entered the Parliament?

As of today, March 19, the official number of political parties in the Bulgarian Parliament is 9, as 10 MPs from "Veličhie" were sworn in. How will this affect the ruling majority?

"The majority remains at 121 MPs - there should be no negative impact. Whether this will be used as a pretextfor a change in the majority - we will see."

"Everything depends on what the ruling majority does with Peevski. If they try to go along with him, they will fall soon."

Boyko Borisov, chairman of the GERB-UDF group said that everything is being done to hamper Bulgaria’s entry in the euro area.

He announced that he would not help Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov secure a majority in the Parliament, after the recent adjustment of seats distribution that left the ruling majority with 121 MPs, the bare minimum to pass laws.

"There is a Prime Minister, and he should decide who to rely on. When the Prime Minister is looking for a majority, let him find it. If I were the Prime Minister, I would tell you," Borisov said.

BNT: Won't you help the Prime Minister?

- No. That's his job.

BNT: But he's from your party.

- Of course he's from my party and we did everything to have a government so that we could move towards the Eurozone.

He said that we should be patient until July when the convergence report on Bulgaria is expected.

BNT: And after July?

- We'll see.

BNT: And now, who would you work with to resolve the issues — with 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning' or 'We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria'?"

- With whoever wants to support."

Delyan Peevski - leader of 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning':

"I have said — not the ruling majority, I will support the people. We will support the budget. Because that is for the people. I hear Mr. Borissov’s comments on who is with whom, but they have nowhere to go, everyone will be with me — whether now or in the next Parliament, because people decided: currently, 'MRF-New Beginning' is the second party, and it could be first in the next elections. From now on, they will work with Peevski. Because the people decide this."



BNT: "What horizon do they give to the cabinet?"

"As long as it works for the people, that’s its horizon. After that, elections."