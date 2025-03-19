MPs from "Velichie" party took an oath in Bulgaria's Parliament after ruling of the Constitutional Court

Members of the new parliamentary group of "Velichie" were sworn in as MPs the Parliament on March 19. Thus, half a year after the parliamentary elections, a 9th party enters the Parliament.

The group of "Velichie" will consist of 10 MPs and its chairman will be Ivelin Mihaylov. Last week he said that the formation would be an opposition to the government.

"Velichie"'s entry into Parliament follows the decision of the Constitutional Court of March 13 on the case challenging the October 27, 2024 parliamentary electionselection results. With its ruling, the Constitutional Court declared 16 MPs were unlawfully elected.

Following this, there was an adjustment of seats distribution in the Bulgarian Parliament, which led to the departure of MPs from most of the other parties. After the redistribution, the current governing majority now consists of 121 MPs.