President Radev: Japan is a strategic partner of Bulgaria and the region

Румен Радев
Снимка: Dessilava Kulelieva, BNT

Bulgaria can be a strategic partner of Japan for the region of Eastern and Central Europe, President Rumen Radev said at a business breakfast organized by the Japan-Bulgaria Business Association on March 24.

The Head of State pointed out that Japan, for its part, is a strategic partner for the East Asian region. Not only in terms of trade, but also as a prospect for the development of our cooperation. Most importantly, because we are already benefiting from investments in high-tech sectors and industries with high added value.

"We hope that through joint efforts, we can elevate the level of our cooperation to a strategic partnership. Bulgaria can be a true strategic partner for Japan in the Eastern and Central European region, not only because of its strategic geographical position but also due to its high-quality human capital, stable socio-economic environment, and the conditions provided by our macroeconomic framework—especially the conditions for investment and doing business in Bulgaria," said President Rumen Radev.

