The parliamentary group of MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) has not broken up, and Parliament's Speaker Natalya Kiselova did not allow two MPs (Plamen Petkov and Ivan Ivanov) to swear in. This was stated by MECh party leader, Radostin Vassilev, at a briefing after he Speaker of the Parliament announced earlier on March 21 that theMECh group was being dissolved.

Speaker of Parliament announced that MECh parlaimentray group ceases to exist – will the group be restored?

"What she read has no legal value. The parliamentary group of the MECh did not disband. Today, it was supposed to be filled to a 11-member composition, but Kiselova did not allow two of our colleagues to take their oaths. Already on Wednesday, she set Friday as the day for the oath, but one hour before the oath, she said that the parliamentary group was dissolving. This is absolutely unlawful, a unilateral decision by her, likely under pressure from BSP, ITN, and I understand from Toshko Yordanov, as well as GERB," said Radostin Vasilev.

In his words, this decision has no legal consequences and Natalya Kiselova should resign immediately. MECh are filing a complaint against her with the Prosecutor's office and declaring civil disobedience if the other MPs do not take action.

"We are giving an opportunity to the other MPs who have legal culture to reassess everything that is happening because this is a precedent. Our group is not falling apart."

Vassilev also explained that the number of MECh MPs after the Constitutional Court's decision is 11. Following the departure of two of them, two new ones had to be sworn in today to take their place.