Protest by "Justice for All" against 'MRF-New Beginning' leader Delyan Peevski

A protest was organised in Sofia against Delyan Peevski, the leader of the political party "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning," by the civic initiative "Justice for All."

Photos by Desislava Kulelieva

The protest began at 6:00 PM on March 19 in front of the Court House in Sofia under the slogan "Peevski Out of Power."

Later this evening, the event will transition into a march, passing by the headquarters of Peevski’s party, and will end in front of the old building of the Parlaiment in Sofia.

Photo by Tihomir Ignatov

Protesters are demanding answers on when acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov will be replaced, how the new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will be elected, and when the Electoral Code will be amended to ensure fair elections.