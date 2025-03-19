БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Адът в Кочани: Кадри от евакуацията от трагичния клуб...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Парламентът прие окончателно бюджета на държавното...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Весела Лечева е новият председател на БОК
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Служители на Министерството на културата са разследвани...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Регионалният министър за строежа на магистралата Русе -...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Кметът на Истанбул Екрем Имамоглу е задържан
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Депутатите от "Величие" положиха клетва в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Товарен кораб и танкер се сблъскаха край бреговете на Англия
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest by "Justice for All" against 'MRF-New Beginning' leader Delyan Peevski

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази
протест правосъдие всеки делян пеевски
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

A protest was organised in Sofia against Delyan Peevski, the leader of the political party "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning," by the civic initiative "Justice for All."

Photos by Desislava Kulelieva

The protest began at 6:00 PM on March 19 in front of the Court House in Sofia under the slogan "Peevski Out of Power."

Later this evening, the event will transition into a march, passing by the headquarters of Peevski’s party, and will end in front of the old building of the Parlaiment in Sofia.

Photo by Tihomir Ignatov

Protesters are demanding answers on when acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov will be replaced, how the new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will be elected, and when the Electoral Code will be amended to ensure fair elections.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Депутатите от "Величие" положиха клетва в Народното събрание
1
Депутатите от "Величие" положиха клетва в Народното събрание
Парламентът прие окончателно бюджета на държавното обществено осигуряване
2
Парламентът прие окончателно бюджета на държавното обществено...
Служители на Министерството на културата са разследвани за безстопанственост
3
Служители на Министерството на културата са разследвани за...
Майката на нападателя на метеоролозите: Синът ми също е жертва
4
Майката на нападателя на метеоролозите: Синът ми също е жертва
Кметът на Истанбул Екрем Имамоглу е задържан
5
Кметът на Истанбул Екрем Имамоглу е задържан
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа
6
Българин, работещ в ООН, загина в Газа

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
3
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
4
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
5
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
6
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента

More from: Politics

After 6 hours of debate: Parliament approves 8.6% pension increase from July 1
After 6 hours of debate: Parliament approves 8.6% pension increase from July 1
Will the government remain stable after a new group of MPs from "Velichie" party entered the Parliament? Will the government remain stable after a new group of MPs from "Velichie" party entered the Parliament?
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
MPs from "Velichie" party took an oath in Bulgaria's Parliament after ruling of the Constitutional Court MPs from "Velichie" party took an oath in Bulgaria's Parliament after ruling of the Constitutional Court
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
"The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says "The government is stable and has no alternative," Prime Minister says
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ