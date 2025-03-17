НОВИНИ
Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of elections for mayor of "Oborishte" region in Sofia

назначи графична експертиза част бюлетините бяха повторно преброени
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:16, 17.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Georgi Kuzmov won the first round of the mayoral election for "Oborishte" district in Sofia. He received 67% of the votes. Kuzmov was nominated by the coalition "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" - "Save Sofia". The partial election came after he was dismissed because of incompatibility due to his involvement in various companies.

The independent candidate Stefan Dimitrov, supported by GERB and BSP, came second. Of the 27,866 voters in the district, a total of 5255 people went to the 54 polling stations to cast their votes. The voter turnout was 18.86%.

"The mayor of 'Oborishte' was elected with 3,592 votes. Voter turnout was just under 19%. I can't say why it's so low. Only the voters can answer that, but it is likely due to everything that has been happening in the country in recent weeks, especially after the parliamentary elections. All the talk about election issues clearly reflects the public's confidence in the electoral process," commented Polina Vitanova, Chairperson of the District Election Commission, on the BNT programme "The Day Begins" on March 17.

"I thank the people who came out to vote. I wouldn't blame them for the low turnout, since for months there has been talk about how the elections are being stolen, their votes, and since just a week ago the Constitutional Court said that vote theft actually occurs, then people are asking what is the point of going to elections," Georgi Kuzmov commented on "The Day Begins".

