Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026

Economic growth is projected to be up to 2.7% in 2026
The Bulgarian government has approved the draft State Budget for 2026, the government press office announced on November 13.
The budget forecasts economic growth of up to 2.7% in 2026, with average annual inflation at 3.5%.
The 2026 budget was prepared in line with Bulgaria’s first National Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plan for 2025–2028, which sets out policies, priorities, reforms, and investment plans over the medium term. The fiscal policy continues to prioritise long-term sustainability of public finances to strengthen confidence in the country and create a predictable investment and business environment.
In connection with Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro on 1 January 2026, all budgetary documents have been prepared in euros using the official exchange rate of 1.95583 (BGN) leva per euro in accordance with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro.
The projections for 2026–2028 reflect trends outlined in the autumn macroeconomic forecast for the national economy, including key assumptions and assessments of the impact of discretionary revenue and expenditure measures.
According to the macroeconomic forecast prepared by the Ministry of Finance, economic growth is expected to reach 2.7% in 2026. For 2027–2028, GDP growth is projected to range between 2.5% and 2.4%. Average annual inflation for 2026 is expected to be close to that in 2025 - 3.5%, before slowing to 2.9% in 2027 and 2.5% in 2028.
The budget balance under the consolidated fiscal programme (calculated on a national cash-based methodology) is projected to show a deficit of 3.0% of GDP in 2026. Maintaining the deficit within these limits ensures the financing of a range of expenditure policies, supported by the corresponding revenue measures. The deficit for the “Public Administration” sector is also set at 3.0% of GDP for 2026.
Based on the assumptions for 2026–2028, public debt is expected to reach €37.6 billion (31.3% of GDP) in 2026, €43.5 billion (34.2% of GDP) in 2027, and €49.0 billion (36.6% of GDP) in 2028. The maximum amount of new debt that may be incurred in 2026 is projected at €10.44 billion, including up to €3.2 billion under the SAFE instrument for strengthening the European defence industrial base.
The minimum fiscal reserve is projected to stand at €2.4 billion by 31 December 2026.
For the period 2026–2028, revenues, grants, and donations under the Consolidated Fiscal Programme (CFP) are expected to account for 42.8% of GDP in 2026 and 40.5% of GDP in both 2027 and 2028. The increase in 2026 compared to the anticipated 39.6% of GDP in 2025 is primarily due to the introduction of new revenue measures and the expected effects of those adopted in 2025.
The government’s tax policy will focus on achieving macroeconomic and fiscal stability in the medium and long term, while ensuring the necessary financial resources to implement its spending policies. The main objectives of the tax policy for this period remain supporting economic growth, improving the business environment, combating tax evasion, and enhancing fiscal sustainability.
In forecasting tax revenues, the following proposed changes to tax legislation have been taken into account:
From 1 January 2026, taxation on gambling will be increased, with the variable component under Articles 30(3) and 30(4) of the Gambling Act rising from 20% to 25%.
To ensure the sustainability of the social security system, the following measures are also planned from 1 January 2026:
The expenditure parameters for the forecast period have been set in line with the budget’s capacity to finance policies, as well as the expected development of public sectors, fiscal objectives, and government priorities. Total expenditures under the Consolidated Fiscal Programme (CFP), expressed as a percentage of GDP, are projected at 45.8% of GDP in 2026, 43.6% in 2027, and 43.5% in 2028, with the increase in 2026 compared to the 2025 programme (44.9% of GDP) mainly reflecting the impact of expenditure policies, including measures implemented in 2025.
The main expenditure policies driving the increase in the budget for 2026–2028 are as follows:
Capital expenditure for 2026 is set at €7.76 billion, including €3.605 billion from national funding and €4.155 billion from European funds, including the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).
The Municipal Investment Programme will continue, with the total maximum allocation for 2026 under agreements for projects listed in Annex No. 3 of the draft State Budget, including projects commissioned and implemented by district mayors in cities with administrative divisions, set at up to €920.3 million. Payments will be made through the Bulgarian Development Bank under conditions and procedures established by a Council of Ministers’ act.