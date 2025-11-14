БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Opposition Launches Sharp Criticism over the Nomination of Rumen Spetsov as Special Administrator at Lukoil Neftochim

Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
EN
The ruling party defended the nomination

The opposition sharply criticised the government over the nomination of Rumen Spetsov, arguing that he lacks the necessary experience and that narrow party and corporate interests are behind the nomination. The governing parties, however, defended the choice. The GERB leader confirmed that the proposal for a special administrator had been coordinated with him. Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told Parliament the government would not allow any fuel supply issues.

'We Continue the Change-Demoratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) coalition described Spetsov’s nomination as “a bad joke”.

Assen Vassilev, co-chair of 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria':
“Rumen Spetsov was appointed to collect taxes, not to run a refinery. The 2023 law clearly requires the special administrator to have five years of experience in the oil industry and in managing assets in that sector. I don’t believe Mr Spetsov has that. In my view, this is a rather bad joke by the government, not a serious nomination.”

The governing parties disagreed.

Iliyan Yonchev, BSP:
“I am surprised by Assen Vassilev’s position. The response from the United Kingdom is clear. Rumen Spetsov is suitable for such a role at Lukoil. Since our partners agree, the first step has been made. We now expect Mr Spetsov to show his qualities as a good financial expert.”

According to the nationalist party 'Vazrazhdane', the nomination reflects party and corporate interests.

Yordan Todorov, 'Vazrazhdane':
“The state is not acting as a sovereign regulator but as an executor of Peevski’s decisions. In practice, we will not have a manager in the true sense of the word, but a liquidator of Lukoil’s assets.”

Earlier today, the GERB leader assured that the candidacy was suitable and had been agreed with him.

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader:
“He has the necessary experience. It was coordinated with me; coordinating it with others is the Prime Minister’s job.”

Asked whether the move was linked to Delyan Peevski, Borissov replied:
“No!”

He also predicted that the derogation would be granted by the end of the day.

Boyko Borissov:
“I can assure you—and hope—that today we will receive a derogation similar to Germany’s, for six months, so we can complete all necessary steps.”

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev answered a series of questions during parliamentary question time about the Burgas refinery—whether the government had a “Plan B” in case of a negative scenario and what would happen after the 21st of this month, when sanctions come into force. Questions were also raised about alternative nominees for special administrator and whether the refinery could be leased out.

Bogdan Bogdanov, WCC–DB:
“From next Friday, the US sanctions come into full force. What is the government’s readiness to respond in the next five days?”

Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister:
“The government’s readiness is high. There is a plan. Bulgaria will not face a fuel crisis—at least not due to anything dependent on the Bulgarian government. This is a key priority for us.”

Pavlin Naydenov, APS:
“Is there a plan for Lukoil to be immediately leased, for example, to the Bulgarian Energy Holding, which would take over its management? Has such an option been considered, including for the chain of petrol stations?”

Tomislav Donchev:
“Formally, I do not see how an asset that is not state-owned could be leased.”

In addition to the refinery, three more Lukoil-related companies in Bulgaria—including fuel storage facilities and a petrol station chain—have also been placed under US sanctions.

